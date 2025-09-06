Mets have hottest hitter in the National League and it's shockingly not Juan Soto

Mark Vientos, last 40 games (July 10):



.295/.335/.584



11 2B, 1 3B, 10 HR, 36 RBI, 44 H, 19 R



Since August 17, he leads all NL hitters in home runs (9), RBI (24), SLG (.794), XBH (14), and TB (54), while also ranking in OPS (1.191, 2nd), and runs (16, tied 4th). #Mets