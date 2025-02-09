Mets Offseason Leaves 'Significant Uncertainty' With This Position
If people knew during spring training last year that Kodai Senga was going to miss essentially the entire 2024 regular season, it's hard to imagine anyone predicting that the New York Mets' starting rotation would be one of their strengths.
But that's what ended up being the case. The Mets starting pitchers' collective 3.91 ERA in the regular season was 12th best in MLB, while also being 5th in the league in innings pitched (892.2). This success was largely owed to Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, Jose Quintana, and David Peterson.
However, one of those starters (Severino) has already signed elsewhere while another (Quintana) seems highly unlikely to return to Queens. This is one of the main reasons why SNY MLB writer John Harper alluded to questions about the Mets' 2025 rotation in a February 9 article.
"Finally, the opinions on the Mets varied, primarily based on the state of their starting rotation that has significant uncertainty: Kodai Senga coming off a lost year, Frankie Montas hoping to find his form from a few years ago in his second full season after shoulder surgery, Clay Holmes transitioning from reliever to starter and David Peterson looking to build on something of a breakout season (though his total of 121 innings was his career high)," Harper wrote.
The article also quoted an anonymous scout saying, “I like their team, but I honestly am not sure what to make of that rotation."
Although another anonymous executive added, “[David Stearns] proven he can evaluate pitching. He did it in Milwaukee and he did it last year with the Mets. I’ve heard good things about (pitching coach Jeremy) Hefner as well. Look, David still has ties to Milwaukee.
"He had to hear some good things about the changes Montas made after he was traded to the Brewers last year to commit those kind of dollars (two years, $34 million) to him."
It sounds like the jury is still out on how the Mets' rotation will fare in 2025. But given the improvements they've made to their lineup, the staff replicating last season's success could suggest a deep playoff run.