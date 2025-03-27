Mets open the season with the best Opening Day record in MLB history
There is excitement in Queens as the New York Mets kick off their 2025 season in Houston on Thursday. The team will be looking to add another win to their MLB-best Opening Day record.
Since the team’s inception in 1962, the New York Mets have had the top record and winning percentage among all 30 MLB teams. The Mets enter Thursday’s game against Houston with an Opening Day record of 41-22, which translates to a .651 winning percentage. The next closest team is the Seattle Mariners, who have a 29-19 record, good for a .601 winning percentage.
The record is even more impressive considering the Mets went 0-8 in their first eight Opening Days. Since 1970, the team has been a staggering 41-14 in the first games of the season, and they will look to make that 42-14 on Thursday against the Astros. For those wondering, the Mets did win the Opening Day game in 1986 when they defeated the Boston Red Sox in the World Series.
Expectations are high for the Mets this year after signing superstar free agent Juan Soto to a record-breaking 15-year contract. The team also re-signed free agent first baseman Pete Alonso and added Opening Day starter Clay Holmes to the rotation. The Mets are considered one of the early favorites to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League pennant.
The vibes were also strong at Spring Training for the Mets this year. They went 13-13 but had a +23 run differential, and most importantly, they saw strong performances from the likes of former top prospect Brett Baty, who will start the season as the Mets’ second baseman.
Younger players will also be getting an opportunity. Luisangel Acuña made the Opening Day roster, and promising relief pitcher and childhood Mets fan Max Kranick will begin the season in the bullpen for the big league team.
The signing of Soto away from the Yankees has been a major turning point for the New York baseball scene. Not only did it remove the ‘big brother, little brother’ cliché, but it established the Mets as a destination where free agents can expect a winning culture. For the first time in years, the focus on baseball in the city has shifted from the Bronx back to Queens.