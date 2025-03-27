Luisangel Acuña cracks New York Mets' Opening Day roster
Acuña matata...it means no worries.
Like a March Madness buzzer-beater, Luisangel Acuña sweated out a spot on the Opening Day roster for the New York Mets.
After David Stearns commented about keeping an eye on who might become available, we learned late Wednesday afternoon into the early evening that the Mets informed Acuña he would be making the roster.
This was the right call here by the Mets. Acuña gives the Mets flexibility that others may not be able to give them. He can play second base and platoon with Brett Baty. Acuña will likely start against lefties, meaning an Opening Day start in Houston against Framber Valdez. Baty would start against right-handed pitchers.
The other appeals of Acuña are the fact that he is the only player who can play shortstop on this Mets roster. If Francisco Lindor were to go down with an injury during a game, the Mets now have someone to step right in for him, just like he did in September last season.
With Lindor's back bothering him late last season, Acuña could also come in during potential blowouts late in the game to give Lindor a chance to sit for a rare inning or two.
His versatility at both second and short, along with his ability to step in and play third base or even the outfield if needed, made this a no-brainer. He also provides the Mets with more speed, which this lineup badly needs. The 23-year-old stole 40 bases in Triple-A Syracuse last year and swiped 57 bags combined in 2023 in Double-A Frisco and Binghamton.
Acuña provided a spark for the Mets down the stretch when he came in for an injured Lindor in September during their 2024 push to the playoffs. He went 12-for-39 with three home runs and six RBI, good for a .308 average in 14 games played. The Venezuelan infielder also got some valuable playoff experience as a late-game defensive replacement.
Acuña and Baty will duke it out for that roster spot until Jeff McNeil returns from his right oblique strain. It will be intriguing to see if Carlos Mendoza opts for a platoon based on who is pitching or if he rides the hot hand.