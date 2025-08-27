Mets option Huascar Brazobán to Triple-A, call up veteran reliever
The New York Mets are making another change to their bullpen.
Following his appearance during last night's win against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets are optioning right-handed reliever Huascar Brazobán to Triple-A Syracuse and are promoting fellow righty reliever Kevin Herget to take his spot.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported earlier on Wednesday that Brazobán went for an MRI of his oblique/side area. Manager Carlos Mendoza said that his MRI came back clean and will now be optioned back to the minor leagues.
Brazobán has had an up-and-down year in his first full season with the Mets, after being acquired from the Miami Marlins at last season's trade deadline. After making the Opening Day roster, the 35-year-old got off to a fast start for New York, logging a 1.80 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 12 outings (two starts) in April.
The veteran would follow up his impressive April by going 2-1 during 11 outings in May with a 1.26 ERA and 13 strikeouts across 14.1 innings pitched. Brazobán, however, would soon begin to struggle as he recorded a woeful 13.50 ERA in just nine appearances in June.
While Brazobán would end up improving in July by posting a respectable 3.86 ERA in 10 outings (one start), he would end up being optioned to Syracuse on July 29, following a rough outing against the San Diego Padres on July 28. Brazobán allowed two inherited runs to score, including one earned run on three hits with one free pass on 26 pitches.
In 46 appearances (three starts) this season, Brazobán is 5-2 with a 3.91 ERA, 51 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.32 in 53 innings of work.
Mets call-up fellow veteran reliever to take Brazobán's place
With Brazobán now back in the minor leagues, New York is now turning to Kevin Herget to take his place on the roster, whom they initially claimed off waivers during the offseason. The 34-year-old started this season in Triple-A but would be promoted to the major leagues on April 29 after the Mets designated Jose Ureña for assignment.
Herget made one appearance for the Mets this season on April 29 against the Arizona Diamondbacks and worked the final two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out one in an 8-3 win. Herget would be optioned back to Syracuse on April 30 and was DFA'd on May 15.
The righty hurler was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves on May 19 but made just one appearance for them on July 1; he was DFA'd on July 11 and elected free agency two days later after clearing waivers.
The Mets brought back Herget on a minor league deal on July 19 and appeared in one game for them against the Los Angeles Angels on July 21, where he tossed 2.1 scoreless innings. He will now look to be a mainstay in the Mets' bullpen during these last several weeks of the regular season.