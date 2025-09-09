Mets outfielder predicted to join AL contender in free agency
It was clear why the New York Mets didn't have to part ways with any of their top prospects to acquire veteran outfielder Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles at this year's trade deadline. Given that Mullins is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this year, his being a rental made his price a lot more manageable.
Still, that didn't stop Mets fans from feeling excited about bringing Mullins on board. His 2025 start with Baltimore made it seem like he would be a clear offensive upgrade in center field for New York, and he has cemented himself as one of baseball's elite defensive outfielders. In fact, if Mullins performed well during his few months playing in Queens, many would surely clamor for the Mets to re-sign him once he hits free agency.
Read more: Carlos Mendoza gets honest about 'inconsistent' Mets team
But Mullins has not performed well. Heading into the team's September 9 game against the Phillies, the 30-year-old is hitting .174 with a minuscule .556 OPS since getting traded. He also hasn't recorded a hit since August 28, and is 0 for 26 during that stretch.
Unless Mullins turns things around in the final few weeks of the regular season, Mets fans would probably prefer he stay on the bench if the team makes the playoffs. And they certainly wouldn't want him to re-sign in free agency.
Cedric Mullins Predicted to Join Cleveland Guardians in Free Agency
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter doesn't seem to think Mullins will work things around enough for New York to pursue him in free agency, as he predicted that the outfielder would join the Cleveland Guardians in free agency and be in their starting lineup come Opening Day in 2026, which was conveyed in a September 9 article.
The Guardians would make sense for Mullins, given that they haven't had consistent production from center field this season and could expect a bounce-back campaign from him. As for the Mets, Reuter predicted that top prospect Jett Williams would be their starting center fielder by Opening Day of next year.
Carlos Mendoza's Comments on Cedric Mullins' Offensive Woes
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza got brutally honest about what he has seen from Mullins of late when speaking with the media on September 7.
“I think [Mullins is] missing fastballs. Late at times. Fouling them off. Not being able to square them up. Controls the strike zone, but I think he’s missing a lot of good pitches to hit," Mendoza said, per an article from Mark W. Sanchez of The New York Post.
Not being able to hit fastballs is not a good sign for an MLB hitter.