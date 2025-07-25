Mets' patience finally paying off with these three former prospects
Six years ago, the New York Mets entered a new phase in their franchise as a wave of young talent began arriving in Queens.
It all started in 2019, when two highly touted prospects, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil, made their first full-season debuts in the majors. Both had been standout performers in the minors, and fans had been eagerly anticipating their arrival. They quickly lived up to the hype, establishing themselves as key contributors and fan favorites. With Alonso and McNeil thriving, the spotlight soon turned to the next crop of prospects.
The three names on everyone’s lips were Ronny Mauricio, Francisco Alvarez, and Brett Baty. These prospects quickly became household names as fans anxiously awaited their arrival. Over the course of 2022 and 2023, each made appearances with the major league club and showed flashes of the potential that had made them so highly regarded.
However, injuries and inconsistent performance led to each losing their spots on the roster at various points.
Fast forward to 2025, and for the first time, all three players appear to be regulars in the everyday lineup. The recent homestand against the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels showcased their potential.
Baty was the standout during the homestand, hitting .370 with two home runs while playing stellar defense at both second and third base. Alvarez returned after a stint in Triple-A Syracuse and immediately made an impact, going 2-for-6 with a clutch double and a game-tying home run, both times with Baty on base.
While Mauricio’s overall numbers during the homestand weren’t eye-catching, he still played a crucial role in the team’s comeback in Game 2 against the Angels. In that game, he, Baty, and Alvarez combined to turn a two-run deficit into a lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Baty led off with a double, Alvarez followed with a home run, and Mauricio then singled, stole second, and eventually scored on a Brandon Nimmo base hit.
In that moment, it felt like all the time the Mets spent waiting for these prospects was finally paying off. While the sample size is still small, it’s an encouraging sign of what could lie ahead.
The Mets passed on multiple opportunities to trade these three, choosing patience over short-term upgrades. Now, their faith in the former top prospects is starting to pay off.
This becomes even more notable as the trade deadline approaches and the Mets reveal a new core of prospects the front office seems intent on keeping: Jett Williams, Jonah Tong, and Nolan McLean. While some teams may be more willing to deal their top prospects, the Mets, despite leadership changes, believe in their players and want to give them every opportunity to succeed.
They could have given up on Baty, Alvarez, or Mauricio at any point, but they chose to stand by them. Time will tell just how right that faith was, but if all three continue to produce, the Mets won’t just have a stronger team this season — they’ll have a core built to compete for years to come.