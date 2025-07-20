New York Mets recalling Francisco Álvarez from Triple-A
Nearly a month after being demoted to the minor leagues, catcher Francisco Álvarez is rejoining the New York Mets.
Following Sunday afternoon’s 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds, Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that the Mets were recalling Álvarez from Triple-A Syracuse. No official moves have been announced yet, but backup catcher Hayden Senger will presumably lose his roster spot.
Álvarez, 23, was optioned on June 22 after batting .236/.319/.333 (.652 OPS) with three home runs, 11 RBIs, and a 27.5% strikeout rate in his first 35 games. Defensively, he ranked in the bottom 9% of MLB in Statcast’s framing metric, after ranking in the 95th and 88th percentiles the previous two seasons.
Since being sent down to Syracuse, Álvarez has responded to the wake-up call. The former No. 1 prospect went 20-for-67 (.299) with 11 home runs, including one on Sunday that left the bat at 109.7 mph. He homered seven times in his last 19 Triple-A at-bats and drew positive reviews for his work behind the plate.
Now, the Mets will see if that success translates to the majors. Álvarez hit 25 home runs as a 21-year-old rookie in 2023 but saw a noticeable dip in power production after suffering hand injuries in early 2024 and 2025.
Álvarez is expected to rejoin the Mets for Monday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels at Citi Field. He will likely share time behind the plate with veteran Luis Torrens, who has posted a .606 OPS in 66 games this season.