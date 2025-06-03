Mets' Paul Blackburn impresses in season debut
The New York Mets opened a crucial four-game series against the team that ended their season last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers. After taking two of three from the Dodgers last week, the Mets returned to Dodger Stadium looking to prove they are not the same ballclub as last year.
One key addition the Mets lacked in last year’s playoffs was trade acquisition Paul Blackburn. The former All-Star with the Oakland Athletics couldn’t have asked for a better season debut in his start on Monday.
Blackburn tossed five scoreless innings against a stacked Dodgers lineup, striking out Shohei Ohtani multiple times. He led the way in a tightly contested game that the Mets ultimately won 4-3 in extra innings.
Blackburn relied very little on his four-seam fastball in his season debut, instead leaning heavily on a mix of cutters, curveballs, and changeups to keep the Dodgers' hitters off balance. His command was sharp throughout the outing, consistently locating all of his pitches and hitting his spots with precision.
Blackburn adds even more depth to an already loaded Mets pitching staff, which has been the best in baseball this season with a league-leading 2.83 ERA.
Before Blackburn’s start, his role on the team was uncertain. Since there is no current need for another starter and with Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea set to join the rotation in a couple of weeks, it was announced after the game that Blackburn will likely transition to the bullpen.
"I think my role here is a little different. I'm just gonna be ready to pitch when they want me to pitch. I'm not blind to the guys that are coming off the IL here soon," Blackburn said to reporters after the game.
Blackburn is a veteran who has battled numerous injuries that kept him off the mound since August 23rd of last year. After his start on Monday, he seemed simply relieved to be back on the mound, pitching again, and ready to contribute whenever the Mets call upon him.
The Mets face several decisions with their pitching staff as Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea return, but having more quality arms than available spots is a good problem to have.
If Blackburn can continue pitching like he did tonight—whether out of the bullpen or in a spot start—the Mets will be in a strong position as they push toward the postseason.