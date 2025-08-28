Juan Soto says veteran is 'actually the captain' of Mets over Francisco Lindor
Heading into the New York Mets' 2025 season, there was a push from fans to make star shortstop Francisco Lindor the franchise's official team captain, which would have made him the first captain since David Wright left the team in 2018.
And it isn't just fans who have made their desire to see Lindor called captain apparent, as John Franco (who held the Mets' captain role from 2001-2004) said that Lindor earning this honor, "would be a great choice from one captain to another" in an Instagram post from SNY.
Franco was responding to comments Lindor made about potentially being named captain when speaking with the media on June 18, where he said, "I do feel like I'm one of the leaders of the team. But there is a lot of leaders in [the clubhouse], you know. The captain thing is something that is not up for me to decide. If it does happen, it would be fantastic. It would be an honor... Something that would put me next to the greats of this organization forever," per SNY.
"My job though would not change, just because I'm the captain doesn't mean I'm gonna do more, I'm gonna still go out there and hold guys accountable, I'm gonna expect a lot out of myself too and I expect guys to see me doing something that's not right to come up to me and tell as well and continue to lead," he added.
Juan Soto Asserts Mets Veteran is 'Actually the Captain' of Team
Lindor's stance about there being several leaders in New York's clubhouse is certainly true, which is a testament to the roster that David Stearns and the rest of the front office have built.
Read more: David Stearns gets clear about Pete Alonso amid looming Mets opt out decision
In fact, slugger Juan Soto offered a different take about why the Mets' true captain is, which was conveyed through comments he made in an August 27 article from Mike Puma of the New York Post.
“[Starling Marte is] literally the leader of this team, I feel like he’s actually the captain of this team," Soto is quoted as saying in Puma's article, which was reposted by the @metsbatflip1 X account.
"He’s bringing everybody together. He’s bringing the energy that we need. He’s a guy who has been stepping up every single time, it doesn’t matter what. He’s actually the real deal of the team. He’s the model of the team. Everybody, when they want to talk and get to know something or have a conversation, they can go to him. He’s actually the real deal," Soto added of Marte.
Soto is entitled to his own opinion, and his glowing comments about Marte show that there are indeed several leaders on the Mets' roster.
However, Soto taking a firm stance about Marte being the Mets' true team captain is sure to raise some eyebrows, given how people feel about Lindor.