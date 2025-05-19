Inside The Mets

Mets' Pete Alonso gets blunt about 'awful' error in loss to Yankees

New York Mets star Pete Alonso sent a clear message about his costly error during Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

Grant Young

Sep 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) throws out Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Nathan Lukes (not pictured) at first base during the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The New York Mets suffered a disappointing 8-2 defeat to the Yankees on May 18, thus losing the first Subway Series of the 2025 season.

Despite what the final score may suggest, this was a close game until the bottom of the eighth inning, when the Yankees broke a 2-2 tie with a 6-run flurry that cemented the win.

And this flurry was largely because of a costly error from Pete Alonso. With runners on second and third and one out, Alonso fielded a ground ball and threw home to get the runner. But he airmailed Francisco Alvarez, allowing the Yankees to take a lead that would ultimately be enough to secure the win.

While Alonso didn't have the only Mets error (Mark Vientos misplayed a grounder in the first inning that cost the club a run), his will linger the most in fans' minds. And when speaking with the media after the game, Alonso got honest about the play.

"I mean, yeah, I messed it up," Alonso said of the error, per an X post from SNY. "I had an identical play yesterday... yeah, I just made an awful throw. That whole inning, this game, it's on me. After that throw, the momentum got out of hand, and they had really good at-bats. Yeah, this one's on me.

"That's a play I usually make, and I can make pretty routinely, but I had my feet set and I just didn't get my fingers on top of the baseball, and it sailed on me. Bad throw on me, and this one's 100% on me," he continued.

He later added, "I think today just came down to one play, and that's me messing that one up. Because I think if we get out of that inning, I feel like we're gonna give ourselves a good chance to win that ballgame. Then it just got out of hand."

The Mets have a quick turnaround, as they face the Boston Red Sox for a three-game set starting tomorrow.

Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers the New York Mets and Women’s Basketball for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee.

