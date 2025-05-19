Mets' Pete Alonso gets blunt about 'awful' error in loss to Yankees
The New York Mets suffered a disappointing 8-2 defeat to the Yankees on May 18, thus losing the first Subway Series of the 2025 season.
Despite what the final score may suggest, this was a close game until the bottom of the eighth inning, when the Yankees broke a 2-2 tie with a 6-run flurry that cemented the win.
And this flurry was largely because of a costly error from Pete Alonso. With runners on second and third and one out, Alonso fielded a ground ball and threw home to get the runner. But he airmailed Francisco Alvarez, allowing the Yankees to take a lead that would ultimately be enough to secure the win.
While Alonso didn't have the only Mets error (Mark Vientos misplayed a grounder in the first inning that cost the club a run), his will linger the most in fans' minds. And when speaking with the media after the game, Alonso got honest about the play.
"I mean, yeah, I messed it up," Alonso said of the error, per an X post from SNY. "I had an identical play yesterday... yeah, I just made an awful throw. That whole inning, this game, it's on me. After that throw, the momentum got out of hand, and they had really good at-bats. Yeah, this one's on me.
"That's a play I usually make, and I can make pretty routinely, but I had my feet set and I just didn't get my fingers on top of the baseball, and it sailed on me. Bad throw on me, and this one's 100% on me," he continued.
He later added, "I think today just came down to one play, and that's me messing that one up. Because I think if we get out of that inning, I feel like we're gonna give ourselves a good chance to win that ballgame. Then it just got out of hand."
The Mets have a quick turnaround, as they face the Boston Red Sox for a three-game set starting tomorrow.