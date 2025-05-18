Mets legend assesses Juan Soto's response to Yankee Stadium boos
A ton of the intrigue surrounding this weekend's Subway Series between the New York Mets and New York Yankees was about how Mets star slugger Juan Soto would handle the boos he was sure to hear from Yankees fans who are still upset about him not re-signing with their team in free agency this past offseason.
And Soto certainly has heard more than his fair share of boos. However, nothing seems to indicate that he has been impacted by them in any negative way.
One former player who knows what it's like to experience the vitriol of a fan base is Carlos Beltrán, who spent parts of seven seasons with the Mets. And in a May 18 article from Dan Martin of the New York Post, Beltrán sent a strong message about how Soto has conducted himself this weekend.
“No one wants to be booed. But this was expected. This is a guy that last year did an incredible job for the Yankees. He was an asset for the organization. As a free agent, he signed with the Mets. I feel he was even expecting it himself," Beltrán said of Soto.
Read more: Would a Paul Skenes trade make sense for Mets?
He later added, “When I went back to Houston that first time, I never heard a player being booed the way I was booed. But you have to go with the ride and try not to let that affect your performance or preparation. Sometimes you can get caught up in trying to do too much. I think Soto did a great job [Friday].
“It is part of baseball and you’ve got to deal with it," Beltrán added. He later said that Soto, "Had good at-bats [on Friday]. That can be hard if you let it bother you."
Of the Yankees fans, Beltrán said, “No one was disrespectful. It’s what being a fan is about: expressing home field and giving your team an advantage. I don’t think it’s personal.”
Soto has a chance to finish this weekend with a bang when the Mets face the Yankees again on Sunday.