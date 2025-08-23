Mets' Pete Alonso linked to 2 intriguing teams in free agency
It's no secret that New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has a player option in his contract after this 2025 season, where he can opt out of the final year and $24 million on his current deal and become a free agent.
It's also no secret that Alonso has had a great 2025 campaign to this point, which is shown by his having a .262 average with an .851 OPS, 28 home runs, and 101 RBIs heading into the Mets' August 23 game against the Atlanta Braves. Therefore, he'll be able to use his success as leverage for what will likely be a longer-term and more lucrative deal for whichever team signs him next.
Read more: Mets veteran called top winter trade candidate by insider
While one would imagine that the Mets will pursue Alonso in free agency again, there's no doubt that many other teams will also be interested in bringing him on board.
Three Teams Called Free Agency Fits For Alonso
While the Mets still have a lot to play for in the 2025 season, it isn't too early to look ahead and see which teams might be interested in signing Alonso this winter. And in an August 21 article, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand suggested that the San Francisco Giants, the Boston Red Sox, and the Mets were his three best potential fits.
"It took Alonso until mid-February to land a deal, re-signing with the Mets for two years and $54 million. Alonso can opt out of the final year and $24 million of the deal to give free agency another try, and with 28 home runs, 101 RBIs and an .862 OPS through 126 games this season, that scenario appears likely," Feinsand wrote.
It's interesting to see Feinsand pick these two teams in addition to the Mets. Given that San Francisco traded for Rafael Devers (who has mainly been used as a DH to this point) earlier this year and their top prospect is first baseman Bryce Eldridge, who will presumably be ready to play in the big leagues by 2026, it would seem that there isn't a spot for Alonso.
As for the Red Sox, they would seem to have more of an opening at first base, especially given the question marks they've had at the position after Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury earlier in the season.
Regardless of which other teams might be interested in signing Alonso, New York fans will be glad to see their team is still at the top of the list when it comes to his potential free agency suitors.