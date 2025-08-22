Mets veteran called top winter trade candidate by insider
New York Mets veteran Jeff McNeil has been a pleasant surprise for the team this season. After a brutal 2024 campaign where McNeil hit .238 with a .692 OPS across 129 games, McNeil has bounced back in a big way during 2025.
After missing the first month or so of the season with a right oblique strain, McNeil has produced a .259 average with a solid .792 OPS for New York in 2025. What's more, he has been extremely versatile on defense, even being willing to play center field (a position that has been largely foreign to him) when the Mets have needed assistance there this year.
While the two-time All-Star and 2022 MLB batting champion is 33 years old and his best days are likely behind him, this resurgent season he has produced has proven that he still holds value as he enters the twilight of his career.
Mets' Jeff McNeil Called Winter Trade Candidate by Jon Heyman
That being said, McNeil's peak value after this season might not be with the Mets. This is largely owed to top prospect Jett Williams likely getting his shot to produce in New York in 2026, who essentially plays all the same positions (namely, center field and second base) as McNeil.
This was the basis of New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman calling McNeil one of "21 winter trade candidates" in an August 22 article.
McNeil is under club control through the 2027 campaign (he signed a four-year, $50 million extension with New York before the 2023 season, which includes a $15.75 million club option for 2027), which means he should be able to provide a solid return in terms of prospects, so long as other MLB front offices believe he still has something to offer in the seasons to come.
The fact that McNeil showed we can perform in center field was a blessing for the Mets in more ways than one. Not only did it help them shore up a major hole in their lineup (before trading for Cedric Mullins at the trade deadline) this year, but it also surely made McNeil more appealing for potential trade partners who need more help in the outfield than at second base.
Time will tell whether the Mets decide to shop McNeil this winter. If he does get traded, Mets fans will be sure to give him a standing ovation the next time he returns to Citi Field.