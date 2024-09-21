Mets' Pete Alonso Linked to These Teams Ahead of Free Agency
The New York Mets remain in the thick of the National League playoff race heading into the final week of the regular season, entering play on Saturday with a two game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the final NL Wild Card spot with eight games left.
But after the season is over, New York will have a major decision to make as franchise cornerstone first baseman Pete Alonso will become a free agent.
The biggest name in the class is outfielder Juan Soto, who could sign a contract in the ballpark of $600 million. The Mets, as well as the New York Yankees, appear to have the inside track to sign Soto. If the Mets are able to lure Soto away from the Bronx, that could mean the end of Alonso's time in Queens.
MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post discussed top free agents this winter, which included Alonso, connecting him to multiple different teams.
Alonso is slashing .244/.339/.473 with 34 home runs and 87 RBI this season. Although the production is clearly down some from the past three seasons in which he averaged 40 home runs and 111 RBI, his OPS plus is up to 126, three points higher than in 2023.
All signs are pointing toward Alonso signing a contract in the neighborhood of $185 million, as one rival predicated to Heyman. And as MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reported back in June, Alonso is seeking at least $200 million.
In addition to the Mets, the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres would be viable suitors for Alonso. Heyman also mentioned the Yankees as a possibility if they lose Soto.
The teams that could have an upper hand in the Alonso sweepstakes are the Orioles and Padres. The Padres are not shy when it comes to spending money in the offseason to put their best product on the field. The Orioles feature a plethora of young talent with plenty of money to sign Alonso.
The Mets could still sign Alonso should they fail in their attempt to land Soto. However, Alonso is certainly going to be in high-demand this winter.