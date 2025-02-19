Mets' Pete Alonso reacts to 'We Want Pete' chants
Despite lengthy and intense contract negotiations between the New York Mets and Pete Alonso, both sides ultimately agreed on a new deal.
During the Mets' Amazin' Day fan fest on January 25, when the topic of Alonso's still-ongoing free agency saga finally came up, fans made their feelings heard about just how important the 30-year-old's return was to New York. With owner Steve Cohen, president of baseball operations David Stearns, and manager Carlos Mendoza all present, "We want Pete" chants filled the room.
Even after Cohen called the talks between him and Alonso's camp "worse" than the Juan Soto negotiations, the slugger certainly loved hearing the Mets faithful chant his name.
"It's awesome," Alonso said on Wednesday's episode of the Meet at the Apple podcast. "Being here, I've had success. I've also failed, but I think over the course of time, to be continuously wanted like that from Mets fans, it's just really special because I lay it all out there, work hard, and do the best I can every single night."
The 30-year-old, who signed a two-year, $54 million contract with an opt-out after 2025, will play this season with a first baseman-record $30 million AAV.
Alonso's market didn't move as fast as he had hoped this winter after a disappointing offensive season by his standards in 2024. He slashed just .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs and 88 RBI across 162 regular season games, with a career-worst .788 OPS.
But when the Mets were on the brink of elimination, trailing 2-0 in the top of the ninth inning in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Alonso hit perhaps the biggest home of his career off All-Star closer Devin Williams. The dramatic blast gave New York a 3-2 lead that they wouldn't relinquish.
Alonso also spoke on the podcast about how he knew once that ball left his bat, that ball was leaving the yard.
"For me that moment was surreal, that was probably the best baseball moment I ever had," he said.
In 13 playoff games, Alonso batted .273/.431/.568 with four home runs and 10 RBI. The slugging first baseman will now hope to carry the strong offensive stretch he strung together in the postseason into 2025 and be a major factor in the Mets' lineup that has a chance to be one of the best in all of baseball.