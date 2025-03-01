Mets pitching prospect Blade Tidwell throws immaculate inning
Pitching prospect Blade Tidwell carved up the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in his second start for the New York Mets in spring training.
Tidwell was striking out opposing batters at a high-rate in his latest outing. But the most impressive feat from Tidwell's day came on nine pitches, nine strikes and three strikeouts. This of course was the right-hander notching a rare immaculate inning in the bottom of the 2nd inning in Port Charlotte.
The immaculate inning also came against lineup regulars for the Rays in Josh Lowe, Eloy Jiménez and José Caballero. It capped off a two-inning, five-strikeout, 16-pitch, hitless outing for Tidwell, who is expected to start the season in Triple-A Syracuse.
The 23-year-old needed a bounce back performance after giving up three runs on four hits against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.
Following his start, Tidwell told reporters that he didn't find out he had thrown an immaculate inning until he checked Twitter/X after exiting the game.
Tidwell is an arm to watch in the Mets farm system following 2024 No. 1 prospect Brandon Sproat. Sproat and Tidwell could both potentially find their way to the big leagues this season if the Mets suffer any additional injuries to their pitching staff.
Like Sproat, Tidwell also struggled in Syracuse last year after pitching well in Binghamton. The 2022 second-round pick out of the University of Tennessee went 1-9 with a 5.93 ERA over 17 starts at the Triple-A level.
In addition to starting, Tidwell has experience in relief as well. The Mets' bullpen is solid on paper, but it's certainly possible that Tidwell could earn a spot as a reliever in 2025 if he impresses in Triple-A this year.
As for Sproat, the former Florida Gator looks destined to be an ace at the major league level. The Mets appear to be in good hands for the future with promising hurlers such as Sproat, Tidwell, Nolan McLean, Jonathan Pintaro, Jonah Tong and more.