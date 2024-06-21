Mets Pondering Chances of Landing Superstar From Crosstown Rival
The New York Mets may go all-in for 2025, and are poised to sign one of many talented free agents during the offseason.
However, the most prized free agent of all could be staying on the other side of town.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are one of the many suitors for superstar outfielder Juan Soto, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Boston Red Sox, and the Philadelphia Phillies. But each team is starting to doubt their ability to pry him away from the New York Yankees, the Mets' crosstown rival.
"Though there’s sure to be outside interest in 25-year-old superstar Juan Soto — the Mets, Dodgers, Phillies and Red Sox are obvious potential outside suitors — some rival GMs are starting to wonder if there’s a real chance he’d leave the Yankees," Heyman wrote. “'He’s going to be staying, no?' one rival GM asked."
Although this report doesn't rule out the Mets by any means - the executive Heyman quoted may not be in New York's front office - it does hurt the expectations Mets fans may have for landing Soto. At the same time, this could rule out the other suitors - the Dodgers, Red Sox, and Phillies - because they don't have Steve Cohen as their owner.
Cohen is by far the wealthiest owner in MLB, with a net worth of $16 billion, so if there's anyone who can give the 25-year-old phenom a record-setting contract, it's him. However, the Yankees are more than capable of matching or surpassing any deal Cohen could offer Soto, as they are the most valuable team in the majors at $7.5 billion - over $2 billion more than the next most valuable franchise (the Dodgers). In contrast, the Mets are only worth $3 billion in value.
With both teams having significant financial resources, the advantage subsequently goes to the Yankees due to Soto's relationship with them growing stronger over the course of the season. In addition to MVP-caliber play in a hitter-friendly environment (.309/.433/.576, 18 home runs, 56 RBI, 186 wRC+, 4.6 fWAR), Soto has created strong bonds with his teammates and Yankee fans, which could factor in his free agency decision if the Yankees and Mets' bidding war reaches an impasse.
The Mets can still leave a good impression on Soto by continuing their current winning ways, as they aim to make the playoffs this season; adding a generational talent like Soto to their roster could quickly transform them into a World Series contender. However, he's already providing a similar impact to the Yankees this season.
In the end, the Mets still have as good of a chance as anyone to sign Soto due to their financial resources and having an up-and-coming team. But as of now, the favorite to sign him is the Mets' Subway Series rival.