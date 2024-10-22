Mets Predicted to Trade For All-Star Slugger to Upgrade DH
The middle of the New York Mets' lineup next season might look much different than it did in 2024.
Of course, the biggest potential change pertains to Pete Alonso, who will become an unrestricted free agent and is expected to be pursued by many teams. A less-discussed departure that seems more certain than Alonso is that of J.D. Martinez.
Martinez signed a one-year, $12 million contract with New York last offseason and went on to produce his poorest offensive season (aside from the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign) since 2013.
Martinez's decline makes it seem likely that the Mets will let him walk and seek a new DH this offseason in his place. And an October 20 article from Bleacher Report's Brandon Scott mentioned an intriguing potential replacement.
"[The Mets] could take big swings at Brent Rooker or go the less expensive route with Taylor Ward, Yandy Diaz, or Mike Yastrzemski," Scott wrote.
Rooker is a fascinating trade candidate for the Mets. The Oakland Athletics' slugger and 2023 MLB All-Star posted a .292 average with a .927 OPS, 39 home runs, and 112 RBIs in 2024.
While he has undoubtedly been the A's best player over the past two seasons, that franchise doesn't seem likely to succeed any time soon and might be willing to deal Rooker away in exchange for compelling prospects.
Scott later predicted in his article, "Since they whiff on the Soto signing, the Mets end up trading for slugger Brent Rooker from the Athletics... Rooker has another three seasons of arbitration, so trading for him would come at a high price, but one worth paying without being able to land Soto."
Bringing Rooker to Queens this offseason could offset the Mets potentially missing out on Soto and/or Alonso. Or his presence in New York's lineup could ensure protection for either of those superstars and cement an excellent offseason.