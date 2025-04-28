Mets promote group of prospects after strong starts to minor league season
The New York Mets are winning at the major league level and are also doing good work down on the farm. The team's player development has been improving under the guidance of President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, who has not been afraid to push prospects forward if they show they are ready for the next rung on the minor league ladder.
The minor league season isn't a month old yet, but the Mets have already seen a few prospects hit the developmental benchmarks they wanted to see in order to advance in the system. After Sunday's action, the Mets bumped five prospects up a level, with three going from St. Lucie to Brooklyn and two more moving up from Coney Island to Double-A Binghamton.
Offense was the theme of the players headed to Brooklyn, with the headliner here being Marco Vargas, who the Mets acquired from Miami in the David Robertson trade at the 2023 deadline. Vargas, who is currently rated as the team's 14th-best prospect according to MLB.com, is batting .409 with a home run, five RBI, and a 1.072 OPS in 13 games for Low-A St. Lucie.
Another notable name moving from St. Lucie to Binghamton is A.J. Ewing, who the Mets paid over slot for in 2023 to get him to sign instead of playing college ball at Alabama. Ewing, who is currently the team's 27th-ranked prospect according to MLB.com's Top 30 list, is batting .400 with a home run, 20 RBI, and a 1.121 OPS in 18 games.
The Mets also bumped two pitchers up to Binghamton: the more interesting promotion of the two is Ryan Lambert, who the team took in the eighth round of last year's draft out of Oklahoma. While Lambert was a starter for the Sooners, the Mets have converted him to the bullpen with strong early returns.
Opposing hitters haven't been able to do anything against Lambert in Brooklyn, as he has a 1.13 ERA in seven appearances while racking up a 17:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in eight innings pitched. Even though the Mets' bullpen is currently a strength, Lambert could make himself a factor in the second half if he continues to dominate at the upper levels of the minor leagues.