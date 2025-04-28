Mets prospect throws fastest pitch in Baseball so far this season
The New York Mets have a lot of intriguing pitchers in their farm system that could be making their big league debuts in the coming years. While most fans have paid attention to the likes of Brandon Sproat and Nolan McLean, the Mets have another exciting arm pitching for Low-A St. Lucie that most fans haven't heard of.
That prospect is righty Raimon Gomez, who the team signed as an international free agent back in 2021. After an injury sidelined Gomez for the entire 2024 season, the Mets assigned him to Low-A St. Lucie to begin his minor league campaign and he has been putting on a show with the radar gun.
During his start for St. Lucie against Daytona Beach on Saturday, Gomez struck out a batter with a pitch that reached 104.5 miles per hour on the radar gun. That pitch is the fastest recorded in professional baseball this season, ahead of the 103.7 miles per hour registered by Athletics' closer Mason Miller earlier this year.
Lighting up the radar gun is nothing new for Gomez, who has routinely been throwing pitches above 100 miles per hour for St. Lucie this season. Gomez has also been effective on the mound, working 7.2 scoreless innings over his first three starts to the season while racking up 11 punchouts in the process.
The Mets have been cautious with Gomez's workload in the early going, a trend that has been followed throughout their farm system, as they aim to ease their pitchers into the grind of a long season. Gomez, who isn't currently in the club's Top 30 prospects according to MLB.com, has some control issues (six walks this year) but his elite velocity is something that surely excites the team's front office.
Time will tell if the Mets intend to keep Gomez as a starting pitcher or transition him to become a flame-balling reliever like Miller or Aroldis Chapman. Either way, a very deep Mets' farm system has produced another name for fans to keep track of over the course of the next few years.