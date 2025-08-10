Mets' prospect has been biggest breakout in farm system in 2025
The New York Mets unloaded a ton of prospects ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline in an effort to fill gaps on the major league roster and improve their odds of making a deep run in the postseason.
A lot of players were on the move with the Mets acquiring right-handed relief pitchers Ryan Helsley and Tyler Rogers from the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants, left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles and centerfielder Cedric Mullins in a separate deal with the Orioles.
The most impressive part about the work that president of baseball operations David Stearns did was retaining all of the team’s top prospects.
Incredible work has been done over the last few years developing talent in the minor leagues, giving the Mets one of the deepest and most talented farm systems in baseball.
A lot of focus has been on the pitching moving through the system and rightfully so; there is a chance a top prospect such as Jonah Tong, Brandon Sproat or Nolan McLean are going to be called up for the stretch run.
With so many prospects on the move, this is a golden opportunity for other players to start making a move up the rankings.
One person to keep an eye on is A.J. Ewing.
A fourth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Springboro High School in Springboro, Ohio, he is putting together an impressive 2025 campaign.
A.J. Ewing breaking out for Mets in minor leagues
There were some struggles in 2024, with a .233/.361/.390 slash line being produced in his first season being a professional, spending time at Rookie Ball and Single-A St. Lucie.
This year, Ewing has taken his performance to another level, drawing attention as a fast-rising prospect in the system.
He entered the year as the No. 24 ranked prospect for New York, but is shooting up the board based on his production and other players who have been traded or graduated.
“Ewing has turned his raw tools into production this season, showcasing a standout offensive game built on an advanced approach,” wrote Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, who selected Ewing as the team’s biggest breakout prospect of the year.
He has a .306/.410/.429 slash line this year with three home runs, 19 doubles, eight triples and 56 stolen bases, being caught only nine times.
Ewing got off to a scorching hot start with St. Lucie, where he played in 18 games before being promoted to High-A Brooklyn, where he currently resides.
Along with the advanced approach at the plate, his speed and versatility are excellent assets as well.
“He has the speed and instincts to be a plus defender in centerfield, though he has also made a handful of starts at second base and both outfield corners,” Reuter added.
Ewing is going to be knocking on the door as a top 10 Mets prospect during the 2026 preseason, especially if he can finish the campaign on a high note.