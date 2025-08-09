Mets’ Carlos Mendoza assesses newly acquired outfielder’s struggles
It has been a struggle for outfielder Cedric Mullins since coming over to the New York Mets.
After the Mets passed on fellow outfielder Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox with the asking price reportedly too high, the ballclub went to the more feasible route and acquired Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles on July 31. The hope is that the 30-year-old would be an offensive upgrade compared to what the Mets had gotten from Tyrone Taylor in center field.
With the Mets looking to snap their five-game losing streak Saturday night against the Milwaukee Brewers and Mullins in the lineup batting ninth, manager Carlos Mendoza spoke with reporters before Saturday's game about the outfielder struggling at the dish since arriving in Flushing.
"I feel like he's missing some good fastballs to hit," Mendoza said. "We know he's a good hitter, we've just got to get him back on track, especially against fastballs, but he's a good player."
While it's still a small sample size, Mullins has not looked comfortable at the plate with the Mets thus far. In six games, the lefty is just 3-for-17 (.059) with no extra base hits and has already struck out an alarming six times in 21 plate appearances.
Read More: Mets manager reveals attempt to solve Juan Soto's slump
Mullins offers a unique blend of speed and power, as he slugged 15 home runs and swiped 14 bases for the Orioles this season in 91 games. He is also four years removed from making his lone All-Star appearance in 2021; that season, Mullins established himself as a true power-speed threat, hitting a career-high 30 home runs and recording his first season with 30+ stolen bases to become a member of the 30/30 club.
Even though he has disappointed in his six games with the Amazins' thus far, Mullins hasn't been the only culprit in the lineup. After last night's brutal loss, New York has gone three straight games scoring two runs or fewer. Since their seven-game winning streak was snapped on July 28, the Mets have scored three runs or less in six games, all losses.
With the Mets having lost nine out of their last 10 games, resulting in them falling to a season-high 3.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East, there is no better time for Mullins to get going at the plate and help his new team get back on track.