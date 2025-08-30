Mets recall Chris Devenski, designate veteran reliever
The New York Mets are shuffling their bullpen once again, recalling right-hander Chris Devenski and designating lefty José Castillo for assignment.
The move comes as a surprise as Castillo, 29, has quietly impressed in a Mets uniform this season, posting a 2.35 ERA across 15.1 innings.
After not playing all of 2024, Castillo returned to the majors earlier this season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, making his first big-league appearance since July 2023. However, that stint with Arizona was rocky as he posted in 11.37 ERA in 6.1 innings across five appearances.
The Mets, in desperate need of left-handed bullpen help, acquired Castillo from Arizona for cash on May 15, shortly after losing A.J. Minter and Danny Young to season-ending surgeries.
With no other lefty options at the time, Castillo immediately filled a critical need. He put together a solid stretch out of the bullpen, posting a 2.38 ERA across 13 games before being DFA'd on June 25. Over the following months, he bounced between Triple-A and New York and was recently called up on August 25 to replace the injured Reed Garrett.
Across his time with both Arizona and New York this season, Castillo is 1-2 with a 4.98 ERA, 22 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.85 across 21.2 innings.
Mets call-up veteran reliever to take Castillo's place
With Castillo gone, New York is recalling Chris Devenski once again to take his place on the roster. The 34-year-old began the year in Triple-A Syracuse, but has been called upon several times in 2025, including one-game stints at the end of April and May.
In 11 appearances (one start) for the Mets this season, Devenski has pitched to a 2.84 ERA over 12.2 innings. Earlier in the summer, he elected free agency after being DFA'd on July 22 in a flurry of roster moves, but ultimately returned to the organization and has remained on standby since.
New York's bullpen has been a revolving door for much of the season. The group has endured a mountain of injuries, saw an overhaul at the trade deadline, and has been reshuffled repeatedly amidst the team's postseason push.
However, it seems the Mets are continuing to test different arms, showing little hesitation to shuffle the bullpen until a reliever proves himself as a reliable mainstay: something that has been rare in 2025.