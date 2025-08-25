Mets' slugger trending towards rehab assignment; Veteran reliever placed on IL
The New York Mets provided injury updates on two key players Monday ahead of their series opener with the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
First, catcher Francisco Alvarez was seen taking batting practice on the field just eight days after tearing the UCL in his right thumb.
According to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, if all goes well with Alvarez in the next two days, he could begin a minor league rehab assignment on Wednesday or Thursday.
Alvarez injured his thumb while sliding headfirst into second base in the Little League Classic game last Sunday night. The Mets are hopeful that he will be able to play through the pain and return by September.
Regardless, Alvarez will require surgery to repair the UCL in his thumb in the offseason whether he returns this season or not.
Garrett to the IL
Right-handed relief pitcher Reed Garrett was placed on the 15-day injured list due to elbow inflammation.
As Mendoza told reporters, Garrett had been having a tough time bouncing back after his outings for the past several weeks. As a result, the Mets sent him for an MRI on Monday morning, which revealed inflammation.
The good news is that Garrett's ligament is fully intact, per Mendoza. He will receive a cortisone shot in his elbow and will be shutdown for a few days. The expectation is that the right-hander will miss the minimum 15 days and then return to the big-league club.
Left-handed reliever Jose Castillo has been called up to take Garrett's roster spot. Frankie Montas, who is out for the season with a UCL injury, was moved to the 60-day IL to clear a 40-man roster spot.
Siri set to begin rehab assignment
In addition to Alvarez, centerfielder Jose Siri is also about to begin a rehab assignment as well.
As reported by Abbey Mastracco of The New York Daily News, Siri is headed to Low-A St. Lucie on Tuesday to start playing in minor league games.
Siri has been on the IL since April with a fractured left tibia. Although he was initially making quick progress in his rehab, Siri was forced to shut things down due to a setback.
Now, he is trending towards a return.
Megill Update
As for righty starting pitcher Tylor Megill (right elbow sprain), he will make another rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, where he hopes to reach 80 pitches, per Mike Puma of The New York Post. Megill stretched out to 65 pitches in his latest rehab outing.