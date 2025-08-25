Inside The Mets

Mets' slugger trending towards rehab assignment; Veteran reliever placed on IL

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez is trending towards a rehab assignment while reliever Reed Garrett heads to the IL.

Pat Ragazzo

Aug 15, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) celebrates his three run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Mets provided injury updates on two key players Monday ahead of their series opener with the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.

First, catcher Francisco Alvarez was seen taking batting practice on the field just eight days after tearing the UCL in his right thumb.

According to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, if all goes well with Alvarez in the next two days, he could begin a minor league rehab assignment on Wednesday or Thursday.

Alvarez injured his thumb while sliding headfirst into second base in the Little League Classic game last Sunday night. The Mets are hopeful that he will be able to play through the pain and return by September.

Regardless, Alvarez will require surgery to repair the UCL in his thumb in the offseason whether he returns this season or not.

Garrett to the IL

Aug 13, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Reed Garrett (75) steps off the mound after giving up a three run home run in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Right-handed relief pitcher Reed Garrett was placed on the 15-day injured list due to elbow inflammation.

As Mendoza told reporters, Garrett had been having a tough time bouncing back after his outings for the past several weeks. As a result, the Mets sent him for an MRI on Monday morning, which revealed inflammation.

The good news is that Garrett's ligament is fully intact, per Mendoza. He will receive a cortisone shot in his elbow and will be shutdown for a few days. The expectation is that the right-hander will miss the minimum 15 days and then return to the big-league club.

Left-handed reliever Jose Castillo has been called up to take Garrett's roster spot. Frankie Montas, who is out for the season with a UCL injury, was moved to the 60-day IL to clear a 40-man roster spot.

Siri set to begin rehab assignment

Apr 12, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; New York Mets center fielder Jose Siri (19) lays on the ground after suffering an injury against the Athletics in the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In addition to Alvarez, centerfielder Jose Siri is also about to begin a rehab assignment as well.

As reported by Abbey Mastracco of The New York Daily News, Siri is headed to Low-A St. Lucie on Tuesday to start playing in minor league games.

Siri has been on the IL since April with a fractured left tibia. Although he was initially making quick progress in his rehab, Siri was forced to shut things down due to a setback.

Now, he is trending towards a return.

Megill Update

As for righty starting pitcher Tylor Megill (right elbow sprain), he will make another rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, where he hopes to reach 80 pitches, per Mike Puma of The New York Post. Megill stretched out to 65 pitches in his latest rehab outing.

Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.

