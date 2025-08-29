Mets star reliever pinpoints source of struggles
It's been tough sledding for recently acquired New York Mets reliever Ryan Helsley.
Since coming to Queens, Helsley holds a dreadful 10.38 ERA and has blown four saves across 11 appearances. But according to beat writer Anthony DiComo, the Mets think they have found the source of his struggles.
In his article for MLB.com, DiComo reports that Mets team officials believe the hard-throwing right-hander has been tipping his pitches. They reportedly noticed the issue immediately when Helsley joined the team in early August and have been working to resolve it.
Helsley, a two-time All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals, has become one of the league's best high-leverage arms over the past few years. Serving as the team's closer since 2022, the 31-year-old led Major League Baseball with 49 saves last season and boasts a 2.89 career ERA.
The Mets nabbed Helsley at the deadline alongside fellow relievers Tyler Rogers and Gregory Soto to bolster their bullpen for their playoff push. With a punishing fastball that tops out around 104 mph, it appeared the club had established an unstoppable one-two punch with Helsley as a set-up man for star closer Edwin Diaz.
But things clearly haven't gone according to plan for the Mets, a reality that has been difficult for Helsley.
“Dude, it’s so frustrating,” Helsley said of his struggles. “I started out really great - my first three outings were good. The last five, six, seven haven’t been really that good. It’s definitely frustrating, especially being traded for and thinking you’re getting the polar opposite of what I’ve shown. But I know I’m capable of it. I’ve done it a lot in my career. I’m just trying to be that guy.”
While it's been a more than disappointing start, it's somewhat encouraging news that the Mets caught the issue early and are working to correct it.
The coaching staff identified what they call a "little tick" in Helsley's arms when he comes set. The difference gives away whether he is throwing his scorching fastball or a slider, making it easy for batters to turn on a hanging slider or lock on to the heater.
In his last outing against the Philadelphia Phillies, Helsley was booed off the field in Queens after surrendering the Mets' two-run lead by issuing a one-out walk to Nick Castellanos and a two-run homer to Harrison Bader.
While discouraged, Helsley noted that it was obvious to him that something else was at the root of his struggles.
“I’m not trying to sound arrogant or anything, but I feel like my stuff’s too good to get hit around as consistently as it has since I’ve been here,” Helsley said. “We’ve played mostly teams in the hunt, and a lot of teams nowadays will have guys who look specifically for those things. It’s pretty glaring and obvious when I’m doing it.”
Manager Carlos Mendoza agreed, finding it odd that the Phillies were able to perform so well against his fastballs and sliders.
"For teams to have comfortable at-bats like that, something's going on here that we have to figure out," Mendoza said.
With the cause seemingly pinpointed, there is hope that the Mets will figure it out, allowing Helsley to return to the dominant high-leverage pitcher he was just a month ago.