Mets refused to part with these players in potential Luis Robert trade
Just about everybody in the baseball community viewed the New York Mets as a top trade destination for Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. ahead of this year's trade deadline.
Not only did several analysts and insiders predict that Robert Jr. would be traded to Queens, but it had also been reported that the Mets were showing interest in trading for the 28-year-old outfielder. Of course, no deal ended up taking place, as New York's front office instead elected to improve their outfield by acquiring Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles.
This has led many to speculate on why the Mets elected to pursue Mullins instead of Robert Jr., and whether there were any obstacles that came up during trade discussions with the White Sox.
Why the Mets' Potential Luis Robert Jr. Deal Didn't Happen
Jon Heyman published an August 7 article on the New York Post that was titled, "Why these nine players were not dealt at wild MLB trade deadline". The first player he discussed was Robert Jr., and he explained why any trade talks for him between Chicago and the Mets ultimately stalled.
Heyman noted that the Mets weren't willing to part ways with either Mark Vientos, Luisangel Acuña, No. 6 overall prospect Jacob Reimer, or No. 8 overall prospect A.J. Ewing in a deal for Robert Jr. The biggest reason for this reluctance, according to Heyman, was that the Mets viewed Robert Jr. as a rental, as he has a $20 million club option for each of the next two seasons.
This report is somewhat surprising, given that it had been rumored that New York was not going to include top prospects Jett Williams, Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, or Brandon Sproat in any potential trades ahead of the July 31 deadline. These reports suggested David Stearns would be willing to send any other prospects away if it made sense.
However, this was clearly not the case, at least as it pertained to Robert Jr.
How Cedric Mullins Can Make Mets Better
Instead of acquiring Luis Robert Jr., the Mets landed outfielder Cedric Mullins, who has a .223 average with a .722 OPS so far this season. While Mullins' defensive metrics are pretty average this season, the consensus around the league is that he's an elite defensive center fielder.
Of course, Tyrone Taylor is also a great center fielder, so the hope is surely that Mullins will be able to set himself apart with offensive production in the weeks and months to come.