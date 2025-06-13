Mets reliever Brooks Raley approaching rehab assignment
The New York Mets are close to getting a key arm back in the bullpen.
According to David Stearns, left-handed reliever Brooks Raley could begin his rehab assignment next week. This would be his first time pitching in a live game since undergoing Tommy John surgery last May.
Raley began facing live hitters in batting practice in early June, and it was initially reported that he could be ready to pitch in minor league games later in the month. Friday's news indicates that the lefty is ahead of this assumed schedule.
Still, Stearns was clear that the club will exercise patience with Raley, who is still just over a year out from a procedure that typically demands about a 12-18 month recovery.
"This is not a short rehab assignment," Stearns said in his presser. "We gotta go through a full spring training ramp, make sure he's ready to go. Could start next week, but you might be looking at a full 30 days there."
This timeline could put Raley on track for a late-July return, just in time to make a trade deadline decision on bullpen additions. His progress is an encouraging sign for a Mets pitching staff that has other reinforcements on the way, but just lost Kodai Senga to the 15-day IL with a hamstring strain.
Before his elbow injury, Raley was New York's top left-handed reliever, posting a 2.48 ERA in 74 appearances with the team. The 36-year-old became a valuable specialist for the Mets against lefty batters after he was acquired from Tampa Bay in December 2022.
Raley made 14 appearances for the Chicago Cubs in 2012 and 2013, but didn't return to the major leagues until 2020, when he played for the Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros. He has a career ERA of 4.04 in 227 appearances.
Getting a healthy Raley back at the end of July could be an immediate fix to a bullpen that, while still strong, is considered to be the weakest part of this first-place ballclub. His availability could also help the Mets preserve prospects that would have been dealt in a deadline move to land an additional reliever.