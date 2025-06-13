New York Mets to recall reliever Max Kranick from Triple-A
The New York Mets are planning to recall one of their pleasant surprises out of the bullpen this season.
On Thursday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the Mets plan to recall reliever Max Kranick from Triple-A. The righty last appeared in a big league game on June 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitching just one inning that saw him give up a mammoth home run off of Shohei Ohtani. Kranick was ultimately optioned back to Triple-A Syracuse two days after this outing.
The righty hurler has been a welcome surprise for New York this season out of their bullpen; the Mets took a flyer on him by claiming him off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates in January 2024. In 22 appearances for the Mets thus far, the 27-year-old is 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts across 33.1 innings.
Kranick's return to the major leagues hasn't been easy. After being drafted by the Pirates in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, he appeared in just 11 games throughout his two seasons with the team. He underwent Tommy John surgery at the start of the 2022 season, forcing him to miss the rest of that season and all of 2023. The Pirates eventually designated him for assignment on January 5, 2024.
Upon arriving with the Mets, Kranick would not allow a run in 10 of his first 12 appearances; in those 12 games, the righty had a 2.55 ERA, 2.74 FIP, and 0.74 WHIP, with 11 punchouts against just one walk. However, Kranick struggled over his next 10 appearances, allowing eight earned runs over 15.2 innings for a 4.60 ERA. Perhaps the decision to send him down to Triple-A was based on this stretch, despite Kranick's performance on the season being a net positive.
Kranick will now look to continue his success out of the bullpen at the major league level, while also recapturing his initial dominant form. Thanks in part to Kranick, the Mets boast the second-best bullpen ERA in all of baseball at 2.89.