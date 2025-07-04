Mets reliever Brooks Raley impresses during rehab assignment
The New York Mets' starting rotation and bullpen have been ravaged by injury after injury. From Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, Griffin Canning, and now Paul Blackburn and Dedniel Núñez, the injury bug has relentlessly plagued the Mets over the past month.
However, Brooks Raley, a key bullpen arm, is nearing a big-league return and reminding Mets fans just how dominant he can be.
The 37-year-old southpaw began a minor league rehab assignment on June 16 with Single-A St. Lucie, making three appearances before moving up to Double-A Binghamton. In 5.2 total innings across both levels, Raley has looked sharp and allowed just four hits, walking none, and striking out ten in five scoreless appearances.
Raley has not pitched in the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2024. He returned to the Mets this past April on a one-year deal with a club option for 2026.
The nearing return of Raley can't come soon enough. With A.J. Minter (torn left lat muscle) and Danny Young (Tommy John) both out for the season, Richard Lovelady and Brandon Waddell are currently the only left-handed relievers available. A healthy Raley gives the Mets a proven, reliable, and high-leverage lefty they sorely need.
In the past two seasons, Raley has been New York's most dependable left-hander out of the bullpen. He posted a 2.80 ERA across 66 games in 2023, holding opposing hitters to a .217 average. His start to the 2024 campaign was even better as he tossed eight scoreless outings (7.0 IP) while holding batters to a .095 average before damaging his UCL.
New York's bullpen has been stretched greatly and struggled in the second half of June. Entering the month, the unit led the majors with a 2.87 ERA, but things have unraveled since June 13. Huascar Brazobán and Reed Garrett have been getting battered by opposing teams after looking like All-Star candidates to begin the season.
Brazobán posted a 13.50 ERA in June after carrying a 1.34 mark through May, and Garrett hasn't fared much better. Before June 17, Garrett's ERA was an outstanding 0.95. However, the 32-year-old has an 18.69 ERA in his last six games.
The bullpen has seen endless new faces to try and resurrect their woes. With much-needed help in the form of Raley imminent, New York could finally have the stabilizing presence it needs to get its bullpen back on track after a grueling stretch.