Mets' thin pitching depth takes another hit amid latest wave of injuries
The New York Mets received more bad news Thursday, placing starter Paul Blackburn and reliever Dedniel Núñez on the 15-day injured list, further depleting an already thin pitching staff.
Blackburn is dealing with a right shoulder impingement, retroactive to June 30, while Núñez, who pitched just yesterday, has been sidelined with a right elbow sprain.
Neither pitcher began the season with the Mets, but both were quickly called upon amid a wave of injuries to the rotation and bullpen. Blackburn’s injury now brings the total to four starting pitchers on the injured list, joining Sean Manaea, Griffin Canning, and Tylor Megill.
Blackburn has struggled since being called up, posting a 7.71 ERA across appearances in both the rotation and bullpen. Núñez hasn’t looked as sharp as he did during his debut stint last season, pitching to a 4.66 ERA, but had started to show improvement over his last few outings.
Of the two injuries, Núñez’s appears to be the more serious and long-term concern.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza speaking to the media noted that Tommy John surgery is "on the table" when asked about the extent of Núñez’s injury.
As corresponding moves, the Mets recalled pitchers Justin Hagenman and Austin Warren to fill the open roster spots. Hagenman has pitched well in two games this year, logging six innings of work with a 1.50 ERA. Warren impressed when called upon last week, delivering 2.1 scoreless innings to help the Mets defeat the Braves.
The Mets will have to decide who starts two of their next three games as they begin a series against their crosstown rivals, the Yankees. Blackburn had been scheduled to pitch on Friday, and with Tuesday’s game postponed due to rain, the team now also needs to find a starter for Sunday.