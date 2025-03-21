Mets reunite with outfielder Billy McKinney on minor league deal
The New York Mets recently addressed their infield depth by adding a veteran with major league experience to their Triple-A roster. Now, they have done the same for the outfield.
On Friday afternoon, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the Mets signed outfielder Billy McKinney to a minor league deal. He previously appeared in 39 games for the team in 2021, posting a .776 OPS and a 109 OPS+ during a period when injuries had severely impacted the roster.
McKinney, 30, has played 321 MLB games over seven seasons, suiting up for seven different teams. The 2013 first-round pick has been part of multiple high-profile trades, including the 2014 deal that sent Jeff Samardzija to Oakland and the 2016 blockbuster that sent Aroldis Chapman to the Chicago Cubs.
In 943 plate appearances at the major league level, McKinney has posted a .209/.284/.386 slash line with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs. In Triple-A, he has batted .274/.360/.505 with 56 home runs over 1,317 plate appearances.
In 2024, McKinney spent most of the season with Triple-A Indianapolis, missing time due to injury but still posting a solid .295/.396/.450 line in 40 games. He was selected to the Pittsburgh Pirates’ big league roster in late August, where he batted .200/.286/.240 in 10 games before being designated for assignment.
After clearing waivers, McKinney was outrighted to Triple-A and played three additional games before electing free agency at season’s end.
The Mets currently have eight outfielders on their 40-man roster: Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo, Jose Siri, Tyrone Taylor, Jesse Winker, Starling Marte, Alexander Canario, and José Azocar. Canario, out of minor league options, must pass through waivers if he does not make the Opening Day roster.
Read More: Mets veteran returns to outfield for first time in spring training
McKinney’s addition provides added major league experience to the Mets' outfield depth, should injuries arise. A versatile left-handed hitter, he can play all three outfield positions and even first base if needed, though he has mostly played left and right field throughout his career.