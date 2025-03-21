Mets veteran returns to outfield for first time in spring training
Veteran New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte is set to play in the outfield for the first time in Grapefruit League action on Friday.
Amidst injuries to the Mets outfield corps, Marte's return to defensive duties provides additional flexibility and coverage for the roster in the regular season. Brandon Nimmo, the team's regular starting left fielder, finally returned to outfield duties just earlier this week after dealing with both lingering effects of last season's plantar fasciitis and knee soreness that came up early in spring training.
While the 36-year-old Marte will not be expected to man an outfield position every day, returning to outfield duties allows the veteran to both give days off to other members of the roster and stay fresh in case injuries require him to play on a more frequent basis.
There is also an additional aspect of Marte playing in the field that can help the Mets in 2025 - preserving his offensive production.
Marte's first game action in his career at designated hitter came last season, and it did not go well. He hit just .207 with a .689 OPS when serving as the designated hitter, a far cry below his .275 average and .720 OPS when playing right field.
But with the addition of right fielder Juan Soto on MLB's largest-ever free agent contract, Marte's role is expected to be a platoon at DH with 2024 trade deadline acquisition Jesse Winker. Marte, who hit .310 against lefties last season, outperformed Winker by 74 points against southpaws and should receive most, if not all, of those at-bats in 2025.
Marte also provides a baserunning dimension that could be lacking on the current roster. Among returning Mets, he finished second in stolen bases last year with 16, behind only Francisco Lindor's 29. Given the loss of double-digit base stealer Harrison Bader (17 steals) to free agency, Marte's wheels will be valuable.
But Marte and Lindor will not need to do it alone. The team did retain fellow outfielder Tyrone Taylor, who stole 11 bags last year, and brought in centerfielder Jose Siri from the Tampa Bay Rays, who sports 99th percentile speed of 29.9 feet per second and stole 14 bases in 21 tries for Tampa Bay last year.