Mets' Rico Garcia proving to be a reliable bullpen piece
While the bullpen remains an area of improvement for the New York Mets ahead of the trade deadline, even after acquiring reliever Gregory Soto from the Orioles, Rico Garcia has been dominant when he takes the mound.
Despite his success with the Mets, it has taken a while for Garcia to find his footing. The 31-year-old right-hander didn't pitch at all in 2024 and last appeared in the majors in 2023 with the Washington Nationals.
In November, the Mets signed Garcia to a minor league contract. He didn't make his season debut until July 6, but made a positive first impression, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings across two appearances and allowing just one hit.
However, just five days later, Garcia was designated for assignment in a flurry of roster moves that included the return of Kodai Senga from the injured list. As a result of his surprise departure, the Mets' crosstown rivals, the Yankees, claimed him off of waivers during the All-Star break.
That stint with the Yankees lasted only one game. Garcia took the mound for the Yankees on July 18 against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks in 2.2 innings. The next day, Garcia was DFA'd for the second time in eight days.
Meanwhile, the Mets' bullpen was running on fumes with injury and inconsistencies, including the long-term loss of Dedniel Núñez to Tommy John surgery. This instability in the bullpen opened the door for Garcia's return, and he's seized the opportunity.
Since rejoining the team, Garcia has delivered three more scoreless innings across two outings, including two perfect innings in Friday's 8-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. He's allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out five in that span. On the season with the Mets, Garcia has posted a staggering .080 opposing batting average and a 0.26 WHIP.
Amid constant turnover in the Mets' bullpen, Garcia has quietly proven to be both reliable and effective in his chances. While the team is expected to continue reshaping its bullpen via trades or internal call-ups, Garcia has earned his place, and could soon find himself in high-leverage situations even as reinforcements return.