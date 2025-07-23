New York Mets get major bullpen reinforcement back from IL

Inside The Mets

The New York Mets activated a major bullpen reinforcement from the injured list prior to their series finale with the Angels.

Jun 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jose Butto (70) reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Jun 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jose Butto (70) reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
The New York Mets received a significant boost in their injured bullpen.

Prior to their series finale with the Los Angeles Angels at Citi Field on Wednesday, the Mets activated right-handed relief pitcher Jose Butto from the 15-day IL.

Reliever Justin Garza was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for Butto.

Butto had been on the IL since July 4 (retroactive to July 1) with an illness. Before returning, Butto required a rehab assignment, where he appeared in three minor league games and did not allow a run in three innings of work.

In his first appearance back from the shelf, Butto looked a bit rusty. The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits in 0.2 innings in the seventh inning out of the Mets' bullpen to raise his season-ERA to 2.84.

Before being activated, the 27-year-old had a 2.47 ERA, 39 strikeouts and 20 walks across 43.2 innings and 31 appearances.

Despite a shaky performance in his first outing off the IL, Butto's return is a major boost for a Mets bullpen that has been severely banged up this season. Butto has served as the Mets' main long reliever out of the 'pen dating back to last year.

"He’s been a big part of our bullpen, and we felt it when he went down," manager Carlos Mendoza said. "I’m glad that he’s back and feeling good."

With Butto and lefty Brooks Raley now back, the Mets have received two major reinforcements in their ailing bullpen to help Mendoza navigate the late innings.

