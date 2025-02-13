Mets' rising star reliever looking promising in camp so far
The New York Mets received great news regarding one of their top relief pitchers from last year.
According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, relief pitcher Dedniel Núñez was seen hitting 96 mph during a team-supervised live BP in the Dominican Republic this winter. DiComo said that the Mets consider Núñez "a healthy player", and has no throwing restrictions at the start of training camp.
This is a highly encouraging update for New York's bullpen after the righty's rookie season last year was cut short; Núñez missed nearly the entire second half and the postseason after suffering a strained right flexor tendon.
Núñez, 28, made his major league debut last season for New York and quickly became one of their top bullpen arms. Boasting a lethal combination of velocity, movement, and control, the righty hurler went 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 48 strikeouts across 35 innings (25 appearances). In addition to the impressive strikeout total, Núñez issued only eight walks.
However, multiple stints on the injured list derailed Núñez's potential breakout campaign.
The rookie was first placed on the IL on July 26 due to a right pronator strain in his right forearm. After nearly a month on the shelf, Núñez was activated on August 23 and pitched against the San Diego Padres the next day. Unfortunately, that would be his only appearance before the Mets placed him back on the IL with the aforementioned flexor injury, effectively ending his season. Surgery was considered an option at one point, but Núñez was able to avoid it after receiving a PRP injection.
Now with a hopefully healthy Núñez this season, the Mets' bullpen has a chance to be one of the most formidable units in all of baseball. The Amazins' relief corps will feature the likes of José Butto, Reed Garrett, Ryne Stanek, Sean Reid-Foley, A.J. Minter, and All-Star closer Edwin Díaz.