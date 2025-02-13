Mets shockingly predicted to only have one All-Star in 2025
It has been a wild offseason for the New York Mets with over $1 billion spent, and yet the team has been predicted to have only one All-Star representative.
Juan Soto put pen to paper on the largest contract in the history of professional sports, signing a 15-year, $765 million deal with New York. The superstar was just one piece of a fantastic offseason in Queens, with the team re-signing Pete Alonso and Sean Manaea, plus adding more new faces in Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes for the rotation and A.J. Minter and Griffin Canning for the bullpen.
While the season is still yet to be played, this roster contains some of the biggest names in the sport. A recent article from MLB Insider David Schoenfield of ESPN may indicate otherwise, however, as he has predicted only Soto to represent the team in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.
Soto is virtually a lock to participate, but other big names on the team like Pete Alonso and young star Mark Vientos were left out. Alonso has been an All-Star four times in his six-year career, including each of the last three. Vientos has yet to get a nod, but if he is able to repeat his offensive performance from last year, it should only be a matter of time.
Francisco Lindor listed as a backup
While Soto was named the only starter, Schoenfield did predict Francisco Lindor to serve as a backup with Mookie Betts behind Elly De La Cruz. You remember Lindor, right? The National League MVP runner-up.
De La Cruz is an exciting player and could be a top shortstop in the sport this year. But to this point in his career, his career-high OPS+ is 119, set last season. Lindor has not set a mark lower than 120 in that metric since an even 100 in 2021.
Lindor has proven himself to be one of the best in the game at the position and has done so on both sides of the ball. 2024 marked the second-consecutive season of 30 or more home runs and his fifth overall. Only Dansby Swanson is graded as a better defensive shortstop, and his offense does not compare favorably with Lindor's.
Even with only one All-Star representative in 2024 (Alonso), it is hard to believe that will be the case once again in 2025. The Mets may not come close to the record the Philadelphia Phillies set last year for most single-season All-Stars, but they will (and should) have more than just one.