Mets' Rookie Starter to Undergo Hybrid Tommy John Surgery
The New York Mets will be without their rookie right-hander for an extended period.
On Wednesday, Klutch Sports agent Nate Heisler announced that rookie starter Christian Scott will undergo Tommy John surgery combined with an internal brace procedure. The hybrid operation, scheduled for next week with Dr. Keith Meister, is expected to sideline Scott until 2026.
Diagnosed with a UCL sprain in late July, the 25-year-old initially chose rest and rehab over surgery. He resumed throwing in August, aiming for a late-season return, but those plans were cut short. According to Mets’ manager Carlos Mendoza, Scott was set to throw another bullpen session on Sunday, Sept. 15.
The 6-foot-4 right-hander made his MLB debut on May 4, allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk over 6.2 innings in a no-decision against the Rays. He was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on May 31 before rejoining the rotation on July 3. In nine big league starts, Scott posted a 0-3 record with a 4.56 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 19.8% strikeout rate and 6.1% walk rate across 47.1 innings.
Scott dominated at Triple-A, putting up a 2.76 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 11.7 K/9 rate over 42.1 frames. Baseball America ranks him as the Mets’ No. 3 prospect and No. 67 in all of baseball. The 2021 fifth-round pick was just shy of graduating from prospect status before his injury. His pitch mix includes a 94 mph fastball, along with a sweeper, hard slider, and splitter.
Even if Scott had opted for surgery earlier, he still likely would have missed most, if not all, of 2025. Since his injury occurred while he was in the majors, Scott will accrue service time during the 2025 season on the 60-day injured list. He remains under club control through at least 2030.
The Mets are still awaiting word on Kodai Senga's potential availability for the playoffs, as the right-hander has been sidelined with a strained left calf since late July. Fellow starter Paul Blackburn also suffered a recent setback, diagnosed with a spinal fluid leak in his mid-back on Saturday.
In the meantime, the Mets’ rotation is anchored by Luis Severino, David Peterson, Sean Manaea, Tylor Megill and José Quintana. Mets’ starters have thrived since the beginning of September, going 6-1 with a 1.90 ERA. Three of those five arms are expected to be free agents at season's end.