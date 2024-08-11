Mets Scratch Rising Star Slugger From Lineup With Injury Concern
Talk about poor timing.
As the New York Mets look to avoid getting swept in a three-game series by the Seattle Mariners on Sunday Night Baseball, they will be forced to do so without a key member of their offense.
With a little over an hour to go until first pitch, the Mets scratched third baseman Mark Vientos from their lineup due to left ankle soreness, according to multiple reports.
For now, the severity of Vientos' ankle issue is unknown since manager Carlos Mendoza's pregame press conference has already concluded for the evening.
The expectation is that the Mets will reveal more once Mendoza speaks after Sunday night's game, but Vientos is a big loss as the team aims to finish with a 5-5 record on what has been a challenging 10-game road trip across three different time zones.
Should Vientos' injury require a trip to the IL, the Mets have the option of recalling third baseman Brett Baty, who has been tearing it up in Triple-A Syracuse since being demoted in the end of May.
In 50 games in the minors this season, Baty is slashing .254/.350/.503 with a .853 OPS, 13 home runs and 38 RBIs.
Although Vientos has been in a bit of a slump over the course of the past month, his numbers on the season have been strong overall. The 24-year-old has hit .270/.324/.536 with a .860 OPS, 17 homers and 44 RBIs across 70 games.
The Mets will hope that Vientos doesn't have to miss extended time as he has been one of the club's best hitters in 2024 after claiming the starting job at the hot corner.