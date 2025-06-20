Inside The Mets

Mets' Sean Manaea dominates in latest rehab start

Sean Manaea retired the final 15 batters he faced in his latest rehab start.

Logan VanDine

Oct 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea (59) greets teammates in the dugout after being relieved in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea (59) greets teammates in the dugout after being relieved in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets saw some much-needed strong results out of one of their injured starting pitchers.

During his fourth rehab start and first for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, lefty starting pitcher Sean Manaea dominated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp as he gave up one earned run over 5.1 innings. Manaea allowed just two hits with seven strikeouts and no walks, while retiring the final 15 batters he faced.

These were the results the Mets were hoping for from their 2024 ace after turning in back-to-back shaky rehab starts prior to this outing. Manaea continues working his way back from a right oblique strain he suffered during spring training, which has kept him out during the first three months of this season.

The lefty's return to the rotation could soon be on the horizon. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported on Friday that the Mets tentatively plan on Manaea returning in the first week of July during the ballclub's series against the Milwaukee Brewers; fellow injured starter Frankie Montas is also expected to make his first start of the year on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.

The 32-year-old's best rehab start comes when New York is currently mired in a season-long six-game losing streak. They begin a three-game weekend series on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, with whom they're tied in first place in the NL East.

Read More: Insider asserts Mets will seek help in these areas at trade deadline

Manaea proved to be the ace of the Mets' pitching staff last season. In 32 starts, the lefty hurler posted a 12-6 record with a 3.47 ERA and 184 strikeouts across a career-high 181.2 innings pitched. Manaea also had a stellar postseason for the Mets, picking up his first career playoff victory during Game 3 of the NLDS against the Phillies, striking out six on three hits while giving up two earned runs over 7+ innings.

The lefty also picked up his second career playoff victory in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs on two hits with seven strikeouts in 5+ innings.

Manaea's great first season pitching in Flushing, Queens, resulted in the Mets re-signing the lefty during the offseason to a three-year, $75 million deal. The Amazins' are now one step closer to having Manaea join their rotation, which has been decimated by injuries recently.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

Home/News