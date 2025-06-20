Mets' Sean Manaea dominates in latest rehab start
The New York Mets saw some much-needed strong results out of one of their injured starting pitchers.
During his fourth rehab start and first for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, lefty starting pitcher Sean Manaea dominated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp as he gave up one earned run over 5.1 innings. Manaea allowed just two hits with seven strikeouts and no walks, while retiring the final 15 batters he faced.
These were the results the Mets were hoping for from their 2024 ace after turning in back-to-back shaky rehab starts prior to this outing. Manaea continues working his way back from a right oblique strain he suffered during spring training, which has kept him out during the first three months of this season.
The lefty's return to the rotation could soon be on the horizon. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported on Friday that the Mets tentatively plan on Manaea returning in the first week of July during the ballclub's series against the Milwaukee Brewers; fellow injured starter Frankie Montas is also expected to make his first start of the year on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.
The 32-year-old's best rehab start comes when New York is currently mired in a season-long six-game losing streak. They begin a three-game weekend series on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, with whom they're tied in first place in the NL East.
Manaea proved to be the ace of the Mets' pitching staff last season. In 32 starts, the lefty hurler posted a 12-6 record with a 3.47 ERA and 184 strikeouts across a career-high 181.2 innings pitched. Manaea also had a stellar postseason for the Mets, picking up his first career playoff victory during Game 3 of the NLDS against the Phillies, striking out six on three hits while giving up two earned runs over 7+ innings.
The lefty also picked up his second career playoff victory in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs on two hits with seven strikeouts in 5+ innings.
Manaea's great first season pitching in Flushing, Queens, resulted in the Mets re-signing the lefty during the offseason to a three-year, $75 million deal. The Amazins' are now one step closer to having Manaea join their rotation, which has been decimated by injuries recently.