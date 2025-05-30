Mets' Sean Manaea on track for early June rehab assignment
The New York Mets pitching staff, which boasts a league-best 2.87 ERA, is almost back at full-strength.
Rehabbing starter Sean Manaea threw 20 pitches against live hitters in a bullpen session Thursday and is on track to begin a minor league rehab assignment in early June.
It's the first time Manaea has faced live batters since straining his right oblique towards the end of spring training. The southpaw was given a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to aid his recovery, but suffered a setback in March that delayed his return. Manaea has been rehabbing alongside fellow starting pitchers Paul Blackburn and Frankie Montas, but is slightly behind their timeframe.
Just the other day, it was reported that Blackburn (knee) would likely return to action as a sixth starter in the Mets' rotation sometime during their West Coast road trip. Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed Friday that the righty is "in play" for their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Montas (lat) just had his second rehab start for High-A Brooklyn on Thursday night, allowing two runs over three innings while striking out three batters. With Blackburn and Montas both set to return sometime in early June, Manaea will likely join a crowded rotation and force some difficult decisions.
But the decision to insert Manaea in the rotation when healthy will not be difficult. Last season, the 33-year-old asserted himself as New York's ace. After a shaky start to the season, Manaea adjusted his delivery, lowering his ERA from 3.74 to 3.47 in the final 12 games of the regular season.
The veteran hurler joined the Mets ahead of the 2024 season on a three-year, $75-million contract. Before that, Manaea spent six years in Oakland before two seasons with San Diego and San Francisco; during this time, his ERA hovered around 4. In one season with New York, the 10-year-pro was 12-6 in 32 starts with 184 strikeouts.
With Manaea out, the Mets have been missing one of their best players, and certainly one of their best pitchers. As he ramps up to begin a rehab assignment, it will be worth monitoring both his health and effectiveness in minor league play.