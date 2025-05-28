Mets expect to use Paul Blackburn as a sixth starting pitcher
New York Mets pitcher Paul Blackburn is set to make his final rehab start in Triple-A on Wednesday, leaving the club with a decision on the 31-year-old hurler.
Conveniently, Blackburn's return coincides with an upcoming West Coast road trip, which includes ten consecutive games without an off-day. All indications are that the Mets expect to use Blackburn as a sixth starter during this stretch, pushing any tough personnel decisions down the line.
If all goes according to plan, this will be Blackburn's first MLB appearance since his start against the San Diego Padres on August 23, 2024. He left the game after taking a line drive off his right hand that landed him on the IL and eventually required surgery; the nine-year vet dealt with various injuries since, including a fluid leak in his back that required a spinal procedure, and most recently knee inflammation at the end of spring training which held him out of the start of 2025.
But Blackburn has now started six games in Triple-A for the Syracuse Mets as part of his rehab assignment without any setbacks. In his last start, Blackburn went seven innings, only surrendering one hit and striking out six on 87 pitches. The decision to move to a six-man rotation is good news for Tylor Megill, who has held a solid 3.52 ERA in 11 starts for the big league club, but was considered the top candidate to be sent down in correspondence with Blackburn's return.
The Mets acquired Blackburn from the Athletics at last year's trade deadline for pitching prospect Kade Morris. The righty only managed five starts for New York before his injury; of his 82 career starts, 42 came in 2021 and 2022 for Oakland. With a career 4.85 ERA and 1.41 WHIP, Blackburn can provide quality starts when healthy.
While the timing of Blackburn's return and the Mets' upcoming road stretch is currently beneficial for both sides, the club still has difficult decisions on the horizon with the looming returns of starters Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea. Converted reliever Clay Holmes and Kodai Senga will certainly benefit from a six-man rotation, and it may remain in place for some time, but the upcoming log-jam of starters will likely force Megill to the minors or someone into the bullpen.