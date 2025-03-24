Mets second game of the season to air exclusively on streaming service
The New York Mets will begin their season on Thursday when they take on the Houston Astros. Their second game of this opening series will stream exclusively on Apple TV+, as SI covered in March.
The streaming service's Friday Night Baseball syndication opens with the Mets vs. Astros and will continue into the end of June. The Mets will be featured again in May, when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers, and later in June, when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.
On Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported additional details from Apple TV+ regarding Friday's broadcast. The broadcast team will consist of play-by-play announcer Wayne Randazzo, analyst Dontrelle Willis, and field reporter Heidi Watney.
Apple TV's Friday Night Baseball began in March of 2022, when Apple and MLB agreed to a seven-year, $595 million contract. The first ever broadcast featured a double-header of the Mets against the Washington Nationals and the Astros against the Dodgers. When Apple unveiled the partnership, they announced that would be free-of-charge for the first 12 weeks of games; this was later extended to the rest of the inaugural season.
Now, Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month, which includes access to Friday Night Baseball broadcasts and other Apple Original content.
In June of 2024, The Athletic reported that Apple TV+ would not enforce exclusivity for a game between the Dodgers and New York Yankees, allowing YES Network and Spectrum SportsNet LA to air the game locally. This precedent suggested the streaming service would allow SNY to run an additional broadcast on Friday, but DiComo's report indicates otherwise.
Read More: Mets are viewed as must-watch TV due to this reason
SNY will have the Mets' Opening Day game on Thursday but will lose out on the rest of the series, as Saturday's finale with the Astros will air on FOX. The Mets will have the second most nationally televised games this season with 20, only one behind the Dodgers and ahead of other big market teams like the Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
According to the broadcast schedule, the 2025 New York Mets are must-see TV. In the remaining days before Opening Day on Thursday, Mets fans will have to check their television package to ensure they can tune in consistently.