Mets are viewed as must-watch TV due to this reason
The 2025 New York Mets are certainly going to be a fun team to watch all season long.
Last season, the team reached the NLCS for the first time since 2015; now the Mets want to build off that magical run. From being able to retain some key pieces (re-signing starting pitcher Sean Manaea and homegrown talent Pete Alonso) and, of course, making the biggest splash of the offseason by signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a record-setting contract, the vibes in Flushing, Queens will, without question, be high.
As the Mets enter this season with very high expectations and with the hopes of capturing their first NL East title in nearly a decade, they will be a team to watch all year long for this particular reason.
According to BrooksGate, the Mets are slated to have 20 of their games broadcast nationally this season, the second most in baseball behind the reigning World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. This number may also increase once ESPN, TBS, and Apple TV+ release their full-season schedules; nonetheless, there will be numerous opportunities for the Mets to showcase their tallents on the national stage.
In case you need more convincing that the Amazins' should be a must-watch club in 2025, two of their first three games of the season will be nationally televised. Their second game of the season on March 28 will be on Apple TV+ against the Houston Astros, while their third and final game of their series against the Astros will be on FOX on March 29.
After being seen just nine times nationally last season, this is quite a telling statistic as it matches the expectations not only from fans, but from the Mets themselves.
Even though we have seen teams across the league in the past either overperform or underperform (the 2023 Mets are an example of the latter), there hasn't quite been a Mets team put together like this in a while that has this much talent all around. We will now wait and see if the Mets can prove this season that they deserve to be seen nationally 20 times (and possibly more).