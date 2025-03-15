Inside The Mets

Mets are viewed as must-watch TV due to this reason

The 2025 Mets will certainly be a must-watch team all season long.

Logan VanDine

Oct 9, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets owner Steve Cohen celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the NLDS and winning the series 3 games to 1 during the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets owner Steve Cohen celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the NLDS and winning the series 3 games to 1 during the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 New York Mets are certainly going to be a fun team to watch all season long.

Last season, the team reached the NLCS for the first time since 2015; now the Mets want to build off that magical run. From being able to retain some key pieces (re-signing starting pitcher Sean Manaea and homegrown talent Pete Alonso) and, of course, making the biggest splash of the offseason by signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a record-setting contract, the vibes in Flushing, Queens will, without question, be high.

As the Mets enter this season with very high expectations and with the hopes of capturing their first NL East title in nearly a decade, they will be a team to watch all year long for this particular reason.

According to BrooksGate, the Mets are slated to have 20 of their games broadcast nationally this season, the second most in baseball behind the reigning World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. This number may also increase once ESPN, TBS, and Apple TV+ release their full-season schedules; nonetheless, there will be numerous opportunities for the Mets to showcase their tallents on the national stage.

In case you need more convincing that the Amazins' should be a must-watch club in 2025, two of their first three games of the season will be nationally televised. Their second game of the season on March 28 will be on Apple TV+ against the Houston Astros, while their third and final game of their series against the Astros will be on FOX on March 29.

Read More: Mets legend Darryl Strawberry praises team's durability

After being seen just nine times nationally last season, this is quite a telling statistic as it matches the expectations not only from fans, but from the Mets themselves.

Even though we have seen teams across the league in the past either overperform or underperform (the 2023 Mets are an example of the latter), there hasn't quite been a Mets team put together like this in a while that has this much talent all around. We will now wait and see if the Mets can prove this season that they deserve to be seen nationally 20 times (and possibly more).

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

Home/News