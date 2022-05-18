Mets Settle for Split in Doubleheader With Cardinals

NEW YORK – Not as sweep as it could have been.

The Mets split a twin bill with the Cardinals on Tuesday, falling in the nightcap by a score of 4-3.

The Mets made it interesting, as they often do, putting two runners on base with one out against Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos. However, they were unable to capitalize as Mark Canha and Francisco Lindor stranded the tying run in scoring position.

New York battled back in the eighth inning to tie things up, but could not hold things down in the top of the ninth.

Joely Rodriguez walked two batters and committed a passed ball, which put the go-ahead run on third base with one out. Adam Ottavino entered to try to hold the tie, and struck out Nolan Arenado for the second out. However, a soft grounder, which saw Eduardo Escobar bobble the ball in his glove, allowed the runner to beat the throw to first base by a hair, giving the Cardinals a 4-3 lead. This proved to be the difference in this matchup, as well as the Mets' missed chances with the bases loaded in the sixth, and with the tying run in scoring position in the ninth.

Trailing by a run in the bottom of the eighth, Escobar prolonged the inning when he beat the throw to first base after the ball got away from Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner on a strikeout. And the Mets cashed in on their second chance, as Jeff McNeil came up with a clutch opposite field hit to knot things up at 3-3.

Taijuan Walker threw a season-high 94 pitches across five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, while striking out four and walking two. The righty found himself in a big jam in the fifth, coughing up a one-run lead, but was able to bear down to limit the damage, striking out Tyler O’Neill with the bases loaded to keep his team within a run.

Adonis Medina, back from Triple-A Syracuse and serving as the 27th man in Tuesday’s doubleheader, worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief. The righty got in a second and third jam in the top of the sixth but was able to freeze Brendan Donovan on a 94 mph sinker to get out unscathed.

Mark Canha launched his second home run in the last five games, taking former Met Steven Matz deep for a solo shot to put his team on the board.

Eduardo Escobar, who has been in a prolonged slump, collected three hits across two games, and also picked up his second homer as a Met. In the bottom of the fourth of the nightcap, Escobar broke a tie when he slugged a 391 foot dinger off Matz.

Matz went five innings, allowing two runs on two homers, and three hits, while striking out seven.

The Mets were outhit, mustering up a measly five hits in this game.

Centerfielder Brandon Nimmo exited Game 2 after fouling a pitch off his knee in the bottom of the seventh inning. Nimmo limped off the field after trying to run out a grounder.

The Mets are now 24-14 on the season and 6-2 overall in doubleheaders this year.

Game 1 Win

Spot starter Trevor Williams stepped up to shutout the Cardinals, who he has faced a significant amount of times in his career, across four innings, allowing just four hits and striking out six batters.

Travis Jankowski, starting in right field for Starling Marte, who landed on the bereavement list on Monday, drove in the game’s first run with a fielder’s choice. Jeff McNeil and Dom Smith each drove in a run with a pair of RBI doubles.

That was all the Mets’ pitching staff needed to notch a 3-1 win in Game 1.

Jake Reed hurled two shutout innings, but it didn’t come easy. Reed walked two batters in the top of the fifth, but buckled down to strikeout Paul Goldschmidt, before inducing a flyout of Nolan Arenado to escape trouble.

Seth Lugo produced a scoreless outing, and Drew Smith allowed a run in his third straight appearance and a home run in his second straight relief outing. However, Smith was able to limit the damage to one run on Goldschmidt’s solo homer.

Edwin Diaz struck out three to pick up his ninth save of the season, working through a hit and a walk to secure the win. The righty struggled with his slider command but survived.

