Mets' Soto-Alonso duo projected to join franchise legends
With Pete Alonso's return to the New York Mets now official, New York's lineup for the 2025 season looks like one of the best in all of baseball.
After reaching the NLCS last season and coming within two games of a World Series appearance, the addition of Juan Soto to go with the likes of the aforementioned Alonso, as well as Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, and Brandon Nimmo, have the Amazins' thinking big. The goal is not only to build off that deep playoff run, but bring a championship to Flushing, Queens for the first time since 1986.
With Soto and Alonso predicted to be the one-two punch in the Mets' batting order, the two sluggers are projected to join franchise legends due to their offensive prowess.
In an X post by Sarah Langs, both Alonso and Soto are projected to hit 36 home runs for the Mets this season, according to Steamer. Langs also noted that the last two times a Mets duo hit 35+ home runs in a season came in 2006 and 1987.
During the 1987 season, third baseman Howard Johnson hit 36 home runs while outfielder Darryl Strawberry hit 39. The 2006 campaign saw outfielder Carlos Beltrán hit 41 home runs, and first baseman Carlos Delgado added another 38 for New York.
Despite Alonso's disappointing 2024 season on offense that saw him have a career-worst .788 OPS, his return will without question make the lineup more dangerous.
Since making his major league debut in 2019, Alonso's 226 career home runs are the most hit by a National League player and he's also just 27 home runs away from being the Mets' all-time leader in homers. With the addition of Soto, who is coming off a career-high 41 home runs last year with the New York Yankees, another fearsome power duo may be in full force this season at Citi Field.