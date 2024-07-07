Mets Shockingly Receive Only One All-Star Selection
It would be fair to say that several New York Mets were snubbed from the National League All-Star team this year.
On Sunday, ESPN had their All-Star selection show for pitchers and reserve players, and the only Met that was included was first baseman Pete Alonso.
An ecstatic Alonso spoke with reporters at PNC Park about the third straight All-Star selection of his career, and fourth overall.
"I feel truly blessed. I'm really excited," Alonso said.
He also possibly hinted that he will be once again be participating in the Home Run Derby, which has basically become an annual occurrence for the "polar bear."
"You guys will see." the first baseman added regarding his chances of doing the derby this year.
No slugger has hit more homers since Alonso entered the league in 2019. The 29-year-old won the derby in both 2019 and 2021.
Alonso's All-Star selection comes as a bit of a surprise. He does have 18 homers through 88 games, but got off to a slow start and has a .789 OPS, which is well below his impressive career mark of .860.
Beyond Alonso, the Mets had a number of worthy candidates that were snubbed such as Sunday's hero Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo (2nd among NL outfielders with a 2.8 fWAR) and DH J.D. Martinez, who essentially turned around the Mets' offense with his hitting knowledge.
Young 22-year-old catcher Francisco Alvarez also could have been in consideration had he not missed so much time after undergoing thumb surgery in late-April. Alvarez has since returned and is hitting .293 with a .363 on-base percentage and a .858 OPS in 39 games on the year. He has been making a major impact behind the plate with his defensive skills and ability to call a game as well.
"I was surprised we didn't have more guys," manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters.
It's possible that at least one position player from the previously mentioned group will be named as a replacement to the NL All-Star roster, as Mendoza noted. But for now, it appears that a number of Mets were overlooked.