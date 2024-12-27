Mets Should Target Pair of Yankees' Free Agent Relievers to Bolster Bullpen
The New York Mets have already swiped two players from the New York Yankees this offseason in Juan Soto and Clay Holmes.
They also hired the highly regarded Desi Druschel away from the Bronx Bombers to serve as Jeremy Hefner's assistant pitching coach.
So could more ex-Yankees be jumping boroughs to Queens in the near future?
It's certainly possible given the Mets are in need of major league level relief pitchers and lefty Tim Hill and veteran Tommy Kahnle are still available on the free agent market.
Hill was a reclamation project for the Yankees in 2024 and quickly became one of their best relievers. After being released by the lowly Chicago White Sox on June 18, the southpaw was picked up by the Yankees two days later and proceeded to post a 2.05 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 44 innings. He also had a 1.08 ERA in 8.1 postseason innings.
The Yankees are interested in bringing Hill, who will turn 35 in February, back into the fold. But the Mets could also swoop in and try to acquire the veteran's services. This move also makes sense given Druschel was a part of the group that unlocked Hill's potential last year.
It's possible that Hill could be had for a one-year deal with an option. Maybe the Mets offer two years straight up or go the former route.
As for Kahnle, who turns 36 next August, the righty has been one of the Yankees' most reliable bullpen arms in the past two seasons. In 2023, Kahnle had a 2.66 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 40.2 innings and last season posted a 2.11 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 42.2 innings. He also had a 2.08 ERA in 8.2 innings in the postseason.
When healthy, Kahnle is one of the better setup men in baseball. Both Kahnle and Hill could serve in this role as a bridge to Mets closer Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning.
Like Hill, Kahnle could likely be inked on a one-year deal with an option.
As it stands, the Mets have Diaz, Dedniel Nunez, Jose Butto (who could also be a starter), Tylor Megill (also starting depth), Reed Garrett, Huascar Brazoban, Sean Reid-Foley and Danny Young as the major league arms in their 'pen.
The Mets could pursue a reunion with trade deadline pickups Ryne Stanek and/or Phil Maton (club option turned down) or they could look to add Hill and/or Kahnle to fill the remaining voids on this unit.
Kirby Yates (turns 38 in March) and former Met David Robertson (40 in April) are also two names on the free agent market that make sense.
The free agent market for relief pitching always moves slow on an annual basis but should begin to heat up once January and February roll around.