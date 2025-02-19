Mets sign former Cincinnati Reds’ starter to minor league deal
It’s not the pitcher signing that most were looking for, but the New York Mets have added a starter.
On Wednesday, the Mets announced that they signed former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Connor Overton to a minor league deal. Overton, 31, missed most of the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He suited up in just 36.2 innings of relief for three minor league affiliates in the Cincinnati organization, posting a 7.85 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP.
Overton was originally drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 15th round of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft. During his three-year professional career, The right-hander has bounced around numerous organizations, making brief stints with the Marlins, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Toronto Blue Jays. A majority of Overton’s action has been in the minor leagues.
It was an all-too-familiar scene at Mets’ training camp on Tuesday when it was announced that offseason acquisition Frankie Montas would miss multiple months with a lat injury. The loss of Montas has been seen as a significant blow to a starting rotation that lacks a true ace. The injury is also the fourth consecutive Spring Training where the Mets have lost a starting pitcher; last year, it was Kodai Senga who went down with a shoulder injury to his throwing arm.
Pat Ragazzo of Mets On SI reported earlier on Wednesday that the Mets and former starter Jose Quintana have mutual interest in a reunion. This would be the easiest short-term fix for New York, given Quintana’s familiarity with the team and the need for another left-handed arm in the rotation.
As for Overton, his signing will likely have little impact on the current rotation, but he could provide some nice midseason depth either as a starter or in the bullpen. He last pitched at the Arizona Complex League in July, starting in four games and posting a 1-1 record with a respectable 3.86 ERA and 0.86 WHIP.