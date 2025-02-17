Mets not expected to pursue Padres' Dylan Cease, Yankees' Marcus Stroman
For the fourth consecutive Spring Training, the New York Mets have suffered a significant blow to their starting rotation. According to one MLB insider, the team is not in a rush to trade for a Frankie Montas replacement.
Speaking from the New York Yankees’ spring training facility, SNY's Andy Martino revealed that a potential trade for disgruntled pitcher and former Met Marcus Stroman is not on the table. It’s no secret that the Yankees have been looking to trade Stroman and his $18 million contract this offseason, but it does not appear that their cross-town rivals will be eager to assist.
“On Monday, the Mets announced that Frankie Montas will be out for months with a lat strain,” Martino said. “That is a significant hit to the Mets’ rotation depth, however, what I’m told is do not expect a return of Stroman to the Mets, that’s just not something that I am hearing is going to be a fit.”
Stroman suited up in 44 games for the Mets between 2019 and 2021, posting a 14-15 record with a 3.21 ERA and 1.23 WHIP. He was signed by the Yankees to a two-year deal in 2024, making 29 starts in the Bronx with a 4.31 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and a career-worst 4.62 FIP.
Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said earlier this week that he feels much better about the team’s rotation depth compared to last season. However, that depth will be put to the test early with Montas out. The Mets will need at least one of Griffin Canning, Paul Blackburn, or Tylor Megill to step up and fill the void in the rotation.
Mets not expected to reopen trade talks for San Diego Padres starters
The Mets have also been recently connected to San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease, who is expected to test free agency at the end of this season.
Cease, 29, is a potential ace and has been on the wishlist of a number of MLB teams this offseason. Despite the interest, the Padres announced they were pulling both Cease and Michael King from the market after failing to receive any trade offers worth considering.
Martino also confirmed that the Mets will also not be revisiting a potential trade for Cease with the Padres following the injury to Montas. In fact, Martino says the Mets will likely not be looking to fill the hole externally, which means that the team plans to enter the season with the rotation as is.
“The Mets are not likely to fill that need externally for a couple of reasons. Their payroll, because of the re-signing of Pete Alonso after that pivot where they spent money on other players, is way north of where they expected it to be. They are paying 110% luxury tax on every dollar and they still do like their depth in the rotation.”
This likely eliminates a reunion with southpaw Jose Quintana as well, as the Mets are not looking to add any more salary to their payroll. For now, the Mets are standing pat and relying on the rotation depth that Stearns has accumulated during the offseason.